Intriguing Browns Defender Drawing Trade Interest
The Cleveland Browns fell to 1-6 after their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, and with Deshaun Watson now out for the season, it's probably time for the Browns to throw in the towel.
Cleveland has already started offloading pieces, as it traded wide receiver Amari Cooper last week, and now, the Browns may be opening up to move some defensive players.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network is reporting that Cleveland defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson is garnering some trade interest around the league.
"Over the last five years, Jefferson has been among the most efficient pass rushers among defensive tackles," Rapoport wrote. "But there is so much depth there in Cleveland, teams have asked about him."
The Browns' defensive front is loaded with depth, although that depth took a bit of a hit with edge rusher Alex Wright being lost for the season.
That being said, Cleveland still seems likely to trade at least one of its defensive linemen, and Jefferson could be a prime candidate to be dealt.
Through the first seven weeks of 2024, Jefferson has logged six tackles and a sack in a rather limited role. Last year, he racked up 34 tackles and six sacks with the New York Jets.
The 31-year-old is well-traveled and has also played for the Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders.
As Rapoport notes, Jefferson has been an impressive interior pass rusher throughout his career, amassing a grand total of 27.5 sacks since entering the NFL in 2016.
We'll see if the Browns try and move the veteran before the Nov. 5 trade deadline.