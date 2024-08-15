Jameis Winston Explains Motivation Behind Memorable Browns Pregame Speech
The Cleveland Browns are already getting the full Jameis Winston experience since he joined the team this offseason on a one-year deal. The veteran quarterback has made quite the name for himself as a motivational speaker over the course of his nine-year career.
Just last week he used a nursery rhyme to describe starting QB Deshaun Watson's greatness. Then he delivered a pre-game speech for the ages ahead of Cleveland's preseason opener with the Packers on Saturday.
During an appearance on the Pat McAfee show on Thursday, Winston explained the motivations behind his inspiring speeches.
"I just feel like I do whatever is required, ultimately" Winston said. "My biggest obligation right now is on Sunday, when we're out there playing and working together as a team and millions of people get to see my light, get to see my light shine. Me and my boys sing "This Little Light of Mine" every night before we got to sleep. That's my prerogative. I'm a man of increase. I'm a man that's always trying to uplift via optimistic and encourage others."
His NFL experience has been a unique one. Drafted No. 1 overall in 2015 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Florida State product was touted as the next great NFL QB. There were some moments for Winston, like his 5,000-yard 33 touchdown and 30 interception season in 2019, but after numerous ups and downs and injuries, Winston found himself leaving the organization to be a backup with the Saints in 2020.
After three seasons in and out of the starting job in New Orleans Winston has embraced being a backup. In his eyes, he still has an important role to play with his teammates.
"That's a big part of being a quarterback," Winston added with McAfee. "Since I've been in this backup role I've been in a few years I've used that as just a platform to show guys no matter what role you're n you can still be uplifting, you can still lift your teammates up, you can still have that energy and come to work everyday ready to go."
It's not even the regular season and Winston has already delivered a handful of viral moments to Browns fans. There's likely to be plenty more where those came from.