Jameis Winston Issues Apology For Costly Errors In Browns Loss
Jameis Winston giveth, and Jameis Winston giveth away.
That's what the Browns 42-31 loss to the Denver Broncos came down to on Monday Night Football. Winston was largely brilliant throughout most of the game, compiling a franchise record 497 yards passing and four touchdowns to help put Cleveland in position to steal a win in the Mile High City.
It was his three interceptions, however, that wound up deciding the game, particularly two the two that Denver returned for touchdowns. The costly blunder left Winston feeling the need to apologize to his teammates afterward.
“It was my fault," he said. "There’s evidence. Two touchdowns. Two touchdowns by the defense. Pick sixes. Yeah. I’ve been here before. I’ve got to play better, and I am.”
Monday night was the epitome of what's affectionately known as the "Jameis Winston experience." Nothing sums that experience more than Winston being the sole owner of the only 30 touchdown, 30 interception season in NFL history.
In Week 13, he delivered that experience over the course of four quarters of football. As much as he gave the Browns a chance to win, he also wound up being the reason they lost.
That wasn't lost on Winston.
"Yeah, I am a better player,” he said. “But in times like this, it’s an opportunity to continue to glorify the Lord even through the toughest circumstances. I know I’m better than this. I know. I’m just praying for the Lord to deliver me from pick sixes. That’s just, that’s not me. A phenomenal game, offense did some great things, but I messed it up.”
Winston's first interception came in the closing minutes of the first half. The 30-year-old QB was in the midst of orchestrating a two-two-minute drill scoring drive, before telegraphing a pass to Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto, who returned it 71 yards for a score.
Winston offered a great response in leading a quick touchdown drive immediately after to send the Browns to the break trailing by only four.
That paved the way for a relatively clean second half by Winston, who went toe-to-toe with rookie QB Bo Nix. It was a masterful performance until it wasn't.
He tossed his second pick-pick-six with 1:48 to go, this time to Ja'Quan McMillian while orchestrating a potential game-winning scoring drive. Instead he sealed the Browns fate. Then threw a third and final interception on the final drive of the game.
"Yeah, man, this was a tough one, man, in front that the whole world, in front of the whole world,” Winston lamented. “I messed it up for us in front of the whole wild world. But I’m going to continue to get better. We’re going to put this one behind us and, Lord willing, go to Pittsburgh and finish strong. Finish. It’s about finishing. It’s about showing up when you need to show up most. That’s what great players do. I believe I’m a great player, and I have to continue to exemplify that consistently over and over, play after play."
After costing his team on a prime time stage, Winston vowed to be better as they turn their attention, quickly to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14.
“I will be better for this team, for my family, for this organization,” he said. “That’s the most important thing.”