Jason Day Confesses Loyalty to both Browns and Steelers at U.S. Open
PGA Tour pro golfer Jason Day, the 13-time tournament winner and Columbus, Ohio, resident, picked a side in the NFL's infamous "Turnpike Rivalry" between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers. And then he picked the other one.
In Oakmont, Pennsylvania, for the 125th U.S. Open Championship at Oakmont Country Club, Day was seen donning apparent Steelers gear while carrying a black and yellow golf bag. The sight begged an obvious question, and luckily, NBC Sports was on the scene, noting Day's attire before asking, "Is this an homage to the Pittsburgh Steelers?"
Busted.
An awkward laugh; a weak denial; the painful truth.
"I do like the Steelers. I do like Pittsburgh sports in general, even though I do live in Columbus, Ohio, and my favorite football team is the Cleveland Browns," Day stated. "Even though they have a rivalry, my second favorite team is Pittsburgh."
For fans on both sides of the Pennsylvania-Ohio border, such a statement is heresy. The rivalry is a blood feud built on mutual disdain. You cannot serve two masters—charming Australian accent or not.
However, Day attempted to walk that line. And he acknowledged the precariousness of his position. "I know I’m going to get a lot of slack for that," Day admitted.
Jason Day's problematic Steelers fandom presumably stems, at least in part, from his childhood in Australia. With few NFL games televised at the time, Day likely watched the Browns' rivals become AFC Champions as a child. When Pittsburgh won Super Bowl XL, Day was still competing as an amateur in Australia.
The Steelers added the sixth Lombardi Trophy to their mantle before Day earned his PGA Tour card, won a major championship, married his Ohio-born bride Ellie Harvey, and first moved to the state, just outside Columbus. The couple's Westerville residence overlooks both the Hoover Reservoir and Day's impressive custom "Golf Barn" facility and home practice course.
Within this presumed context, Day's connection to the Steelers is understandable, and a story common among many international NFL fans. He is also a passionate Ohio State Buckeyes supporter who is often spotted at Cleveland Cavaliers games—although not necessarily courtside. And I certainly wouldn't turn down an invitation to his "Golf Barn."
But even if his lapse in judgment is understandable, does that make it excusable?
The Day family recently purchased a 229-acre farm in Lucas, OH, roughly an hour from Cleveland Browns headquarters. So perhaps Day and his taste in football teams are moving in the right direction. Still, his decision today was a clear shoutout to the "Yinzers," so—barring a "Golf Barn" invite—I argue that an in-kind display of solidarity to both the city of Cleveland and the state of Ohio is in order.
"I do have the Pittsburgh colors on today," Day noted. "So I’ll just leave it at that."
But will Browns fans?
All eyes will be on Jason Day's choice of attire when the 125th U.S. Open Championship concludes on Sunday. And if Day isn't decked out in brown and orange, the Cleveland Browns may face their first PGA Tour scandal of the 2025 offseason.