Jerry Jeudy Already Hitting It Off With One Notable Browns' QB
Chemistry is important on the football field. It's oftentimes the off-the-field interactions between two players that allow them to produce fireworks on Sundays, though.
With the Cleveland Browns in the middle of a highly contested quarterback competition, top wideout Jerry Jeudy has a lot of work to do, building chemistry with four completely new signal callers, all of whom may be throwing him the ball at some point this season.
There's one signal caller in particular who Jeudy has already hit it off with as the team became OTAs this week.
"[Joe Flacco] is actually my locker mate, so I had some conversation with him from time to time," said Jeudy. "A great dude, great quarterback, been in the league for a long time, understands this, and I'm excited to have him."
Football conversations will certainly happen between the two as they look to get on the same page. But not always. As locker mates, personal conversations are inevitable as well, and according to Jeudy have already been had.
"It's a little bit of personal," said Jeudy. "We just had a personal conversation before I came out here, something that I ain't going to say out here in the media. We just be talking. Nothing major."
It may not seem so major in Jeudy's eyes, but many of the best receiver, quarterback duos in the NFL are formed through bonding around things completely unrelated to football. Fortunately for the Browns, Jeudy and Flacco are already getting close.
"If you're assuming we're in there talking about football, we're not usually," Flacco said. "I can't tell you what we were just talking about in there, but it's fun. Yeah, I love that. I love, I was walking back to my locker, and three guys were sitting right there and I'm like, 'all right, what's the topic? What are we talking about?"
That's where Flacco's teammates tend to go silent. At 40, Flacco is expected to impart some sort of grand wisdom on them, even with the most obscure of topics.
"They usually tend to shut up and listen because they think I have some kind of wisdom because I'm old," laughed Flacco. "I don't necessarily, at least on some of the things they're talking about, I'm not sure I do have the right kind knowledge about that, but it's a lot of fun.
Those interactions are one of the main reasons why Flacco still has a desire to play, 18 years into his NFL tenure. Throwing the ball to talented players like Jeudy helps, too.
Ironically enough, Flacco and Jeudy just missed playing with each other in Denver several years back. The Super Bowl-winning QB spent a single season there in 2019, one year before Jeudy was drafted to the franchise in the first round of the NFL Draft.
As fate would have it, the pair is making up for lost time. Or in this case, missed time.
"He's exciting," Flacco said of Jeudy. "I mean, he's got speed, he's got route running ability and you can see the look in his eyes. He wants to be good and he wants to do it the right way. So it's exciting to be around him."
First things first, of course: Flacco has to win the starting job. That will sort itself out through the aforementioned QB competition. Flacco and Jeudy have already begun laying the groundwork to become a productive QB-wideout tandem in 2025 if he does win the job.