Jerry Jeudy Grateful To End Up With Browns Instead Of Jets
Madden NFL may just be a video game. But for New York Jets owner Woody Johnson, it's apparently a player evaluation tool.
At least according to a new story from The Athletic, which told of Johnson intervening with an offseason trade that would landed Jerry Jeudy because his player rating in the video game "wasn't high enough."
If it sounds absurd, that's because it is. The Jets backing out of a potential deal though paved the way for the Browns to acquire the Alabama product. On Thursday, he had a chance to respond, and expressed his own skepticism over the story.
"To be honest, I don’t believe that," Jeudy said. "I think that’s fake news, for real. Why would somebody look at Madden ratings? Be real. I don’t think that’s real, but it’s funny."
The 25-year-old had a good laugh at the thought of a team actually nixing a trade due to Madden ratings. He was also quick to make a plea to retired NFL wideout, turned Madden rating adjuster Chad Ochocinco to make sure he's properly rated in the game now.
"They got to upgrade that," he said. "Hey, hit up Chad, man. Chad, I know you fixing to see this, man, get me right."
It's safe to say after eclipsing 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his career this season, Jeudy's ratings are on the rise in the popular video game. More importantly though, the Browns wound up the biggest winners for being the team that actually ended up acquiring Jeudy after the Johnson's Jets passed.
The Browns ultimately traded 2024 fifth and six-round picks for Jeudy back in March. Then promptly extended him with a three-year $58 million deal.
If it really was his Madden ratings, Jeudy's grateful his were low. His first year in Cleveland has been nothing but fruitful.
"Man, I’m glad that I’m here," he said. "I’m glad my Madden rating was low. Got me here."
Things could have gone down much differently for Jeudy and the Browns had New York been the team to land the 2020 first-round pick. Jeudy was aware playing for the Jets could have been his reality, so much so he and DT Quinton Jefferson texted about it.
Amidst a pretty amusing situation, Jeudy made sure to slip in one last joke.
"Oh, yeah, I knew that," said Jeudy. "Q had hit me up, wanted me to go over there. I’m like, nah, y’all taxes are too high over there, I ain’t going. I'm just playing."