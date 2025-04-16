Joe Flacco Sends Heartwarming Message to Browns Fans
The Cleveland Browns may not win a lot of games next year, but with someone like Joe Flacco back in the fold, fans can at least feel happy watching their favorite team.
Flacco became a household name in Cleveland during a magical late-season run with the franchise in 2023 that ended with a trip to the playoffs. Last year, however, the Browns decided against retaining the 40-year-old, and he ultimately spent the 2024 campaign with the Indianapolis Colts.
Suddenly, he's back, after inking a one-year deal worth up to $13 million for next season. News of his signing came with plenty of excitement from the Cleveland faithful last week. Several days later, Flacco wanted the fans to know the feeling is mutual.
"The fan bases in these things drive a lot of the momentum behind things and the excitement," Flacco said during an interview on ESPN Cleveland. "The way that the fan base kind of reacted to that few weeks kind of made it a little more special than an outsider would have expected.
"I don't necessarily consider myself someone who seeks attention, but at the same time it doesn't feel bad, that's for sure ... I had a fun time, I think that probably showed. There was something about it that I think hopefully felt genuine and people responded to."
Flacco's five-game run with the team in 2023 is definitely one of the more memorable moments of recent Browns history. After signing with the team as a free agent in Week 12, he quickly took over under center one week later and went 4-1, en route clinching a wild-card berth.
On the way, the 17-year veteran threw for 300-plus yards four times and tossed 13 touchdowns. Even though that trip to the playoffs ended embarrassingly at the hands of the Houston Texans on wild card weekend, with Flacco throwing two pick-sixes in the loss, fans still remember his first stint in Cleveland very fondly.