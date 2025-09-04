Joe Flacco Shaded in New NFL Quarterback Rankings
No one needs to be reminded that Joe Flacco is no longer an elite quarterback in the NFL. Some would argue he was never really among the cream of the crop to begin with. The highest QB rating he ever achieved in his career was 68.6 back in 2014. Most years, he sat right around 50, which was Bryce Young's number last year for comparison.
Still, he's a proven winner, with a 10-6 record in the playoffs, including his 2012 run with the Super Bowl champion Baltimore Ravens. Back in his heyday, he had one of the biggest arms in the league, and that cannon can still get some shots off from time to time. But the Cleveland Browns know what they're getting from him in his 18th season.
There's a reason the team had to hold a quarterback competition between him, Kenny Pickett, and two rookies throughout training camp and preseason. If he can capture any of the magic he found in 2023 playing under Head Coach Kevin Stefanski, though, the Browns could surprise some people in the 2025 NFL season.
Joe Flacco named one of NFL's worst starting quarterbacks
ESPN's Mike Clay recently ranked all of the positional groups in the NFL. He had the Cleveland Browns' quarterback room at 31st. That caught the attention of Tony Rizzo and Chris Oldach, who were shocked by the results:
Rizzo: "Flacco, 31 — he's behind Daniel Jones."
Oldach: "That's a joke."
Rizzo: "He's behind Russ Wilson, he's behind Aaron Rodgers, he's behind Justin Fields, Michael Penix Jr., Cam Ward. Cam Ward has started as many games in the NFL as I have. Caleb Williams? Child, please."
Oldach found a silver lining in the rankings, though:
"The fact that any time the Browns have high expectations, they fall flat on their face. Any time everybody expects them to be terrible, they surprise people. Now, eventually that narrative has to change if you want to win consistently in the NFL, I understand. But Rizz, let's face it, we've got them right where we want them. No one is giving us a chance at all this year."
There's some validity to their statements. Flacco was about league-average in QB rating last season, but the Indianapolis Colts may have a stronger overall offensive unit than the Browns will this year, especially in the trenches and at running back. Still, he wildly outplayed Daniel Jones and should be able to do so again comfortably. He also cleared Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, and Caleb Williams. It's on Flacco to prove these rankings silly this season.