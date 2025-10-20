Joel Bitonio makes Cleveland Browns history in win over Miami
Plenty has changed over the past few seasons in Cleveland. Coaches, quarterbacks and weapons on both sides of the ball have changed consistently since 2014.
However, there is one position for the Browns that has remained steady. No matter what happens to the team, Joel Bitonio has been a guarantee on the offensive line, almost always taking care of the left guard position.
Bitonio’s consistent play has now moved him into Cleveland’s record book. In the Browns 31-6 win over the Miami Dolphins, Bitonio made his 168th career start. This is the most by any Brown since the team came back in 1999.
Bitonio passes former teammate and hall of famer Joe Thomas, the man most people associate as Cleveland’s “Iron Man.”
While Thomas started 167 games, they were all consecutive. Bitonio has had a longer career, but missed a handful of games in his career.
Notably, kicker Phil Dawson played in more games with the team at 215, but the NFL does not credit kickers with starts.
Still, Bitonio’s longevity is an accomplishment of its own. He has remained one of the league’s best guards for over a decade. When he decides to hang it up, there should be a serious discussion on him getting enshrined in Canton.
The Browns originally drafted Joel Bitonio in the second round of the 2014 draft. Bitonio was originally viewed as a high end offensive tackle, but with Thomas and Mitchell Schwartz already solidified as high-level tackles, the Browns shifted Bitonio to guard.
Bitonio has excelled from that decision. He earned his first pro bowl nod in 2018, and has been a pro bowler every year since then. He has also been a five time all-pro, with two of those being first team.
Bitonio has allowed very few sacks in his NFL career, being one of the most consistent lineman in the league. Last year he gave up three sacks, and this season he hasn’t given one up yet.
Bitonio has also been flagged just 37 times in his career, further proving his efficiency and consistency.
The all-time leader for the Browns is linebacker Clay Mathews Jr., who started 216 games in his 16 years with the Browns.
While Bitonio’s career may be coming to an end sooner than later, he has already proved to be a pillar of the team that has seen 0-16 and a playoff win over the last decade. He’ll certainly earn himself a ring of honor from the team, and he should hopefully receive a gold jacket for his play too.