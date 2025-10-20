Joel Bitonio makes bold claim about Kevin Stefanski after Browns beat Dolphins
It felt like far too long.
Finally, the Cleveland Browns are yet again able to celebrate a Victory Monday.
The team was able to take down the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Oct. 19, with a final score of 31-6. The offense, the defense and special teams all looked incredible as they were each involved in helping secure the victory.
But the special teams and defense have rarely been in doubt.
The questions and concerns have mainly revolved around the offense, which is being led by rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel after the team traded veteran Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense has also dealt with injuries and inconsistent play-calling.
Those worries were put to rest as the offense was able to be anchored by stellar play up front from the line, allowing rookie running back Quinshon Judkins to dash for 80+ yards and three touchdowns. Gabriel also played solidly with 13 completions for 116 yards.
With many calling for the job of head coach, Kevin Stefanski, one long-time member of the team stood by his side: guard Joel Bitonio.
"We had a little intensity on Monday. I think that was just frustration boiling over, but he was intense and laid out expectations, especially us on offense," Bitonio said.
The offense clearly showed growth. They had very few hiccups or bumps in the road as they did not turn the ball over once and allowed just two sacks to Gabriel.
This isn't just something the team needed on paper, but also something the Cleveland faithful wanted to see. They needed faith restored in Stefanski, but Bitonio claims he's never lost it.
"I think the guys answered the bell. I've never lost faith in him since I've been here," Bitonio said. "I think this is my sixth year with him now, and when things get tough, he makes a stand and he puts us in the best position possible."
The win marks the second for the Browns on the season, with their last coming nearly a month ago on Sept. 19 against the Green Bay Packers. Cleveland won that game, 13-10, on a last-second field goal from kicker Andre Szmyt.
However, there is more to the excitement than just the win for the Browns.
Sunday marked the 168th consecutive career start for Bitonio, who has been a staple up front for the Browns since he joined the team back in the 2014 NFL Draft. The Browns took him 35th overall with the team's second-round pick.
He has now officially played more consecutive games than the legendary offensive lineman Joe Thomas.
“When you come in the league and you see a guy like Joe Thomas and how long and what he’s meant to this organization, to be like, ‘oh, I got him in something,’ is special just because of the player he was, the toughness he exemplified and just what he meant,” Bitonio told media outlets on Thursday, ahead of Sunday's game. “It’s definitely special, the guy you played with and a guy you’ve been around.”
Notoriously, the Browns have had many long-time players who deal in loyalty.
Bitonio is just the most recent example of it.
Having a player like him on the roster who has been here through many highs and lows allows for the youngsters to buy into the Cleveland culture. With such a talented and deep rookie class, Bitonio has set a clear example for them to follow in.
Now, it's just up to the team to use the Sunday success and Bitonio storyline to continue to build a successful franchise.