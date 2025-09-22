Joel Bitonio sounds off after Cleveland Browns upset vs. Green Bay Packers
The Cleveland Browns are celebrating after a 13-10 win against the Green Bay Packers at home in Week 3.
The win wasn't pretty, but the Browns were able to come out on top for the first time in the 2025 season. Browns offensive lineman Joel Bitonio spoke after the game about how excited he was to pull out a victory.
“I kept telling the sideline that. ‘Hey, no matter how bad it’s been, we’re still in this game. We’re still in this game.’ It was 3-0 for the longest time, and we needed one good drive to come together. We had a couple, but penalties kept hurting us," Bitonio said.
"They are a good defense as well. They have made a lot of teams struggle. I think we’re starting to find our stride on some things. (Quinshon) Judkins, I think is going to be a good player. I think you see the cuts, you see the ability. I think (Dylan) Sampson, I think (Harold) Fannin – I think these guys are big play makers, and I think we need to give them a chance up front.”
Bitonio, who turns 34 next month, is a veteran that many of the younger Browns offensive players look up to for guidance and his leadership was certainly part of the victory against the Packers.
Bitonio was dealing a back injury that held him out of practice all week long, but the 12th-year pro out of Nevada was able to suit up and perform for his team. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was appreciative of Bitonio's grit and support.
"I gave Joel (Bitonio) a game ball in there. I can’t say enough about him, the football player, the person he was battling, he was not feeling good. He wasn’t walking real well, but he battled. And that’s Joel Bitonio for you," Stefanski said.
While the Browns offense struggled to get the ball moving all game long, things began to change late in the fourth quarter. With 3:38 left in the game, kicker Andre Szmyt nailed a 35-yard field goal to cut the deficit to a touchdown.
Three plays later, Browns defensive back Grant Delpit picked off Packers quarterback Jordan Love and was tackled at Green Bay's four-yard line. Rookie running back Quinshon Judkins ran it in on the next play to tie the game for the Browns.
While the Packers had a chance to take a lead late on a 43-yard field goal from Brandon McManus, it was blocked by Shelby Harris and returned to the Browns 47-yard line, giving Cleveland a chance to win the game.
Five plays later, Szmyt came out to hit the game-winning 55-yard field goal, giving the Browns a lot to celebrate.
“There is nothing better. Well, there are a couple of things in the world that are better (laughter) but from a football standpoint, the last-second win, the field goal to win the game, the emotions and adrenaline, is what you play the game for. You play the game to win and that makes it special," Bitonio said postgame.
Now, the Browns get to recover from the thrilling win before preparing for another tough matchup on the road against the Detroit Lions.