Chiefs Urged To Poach Defender From Browns
The Cleveland Browns have gotten off to a slow start this season. With a 1-2 record after their Week 3 loss, the panic meter is beginning to rise among the fans.
Looking ahead to Week 4 action, the Browns badly need to figure out a way to pick up a win on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders.
While all focus is on getting a win this week, Bleacher Report is urging a team to consider poaching a player off of the Cleveland practice squad ahead of Week 4.
They believe that the Kansas City Chiefs should look at stealing defensive tackle Siaki Ika away from the Browns.
"The Chiefs continue to experiment with playing Chris Jones on the edge more. It's a smart thing to do with one of the best defensive players in the game. However, it leaves a shallow defensive tackle room even more exposed. It would be a good idea for Kansas City to explore some options to bolster its depth on the interior. There aren't a lot of good options on the free-agent market, but poaching a young player like Siaki Ika from a team like the Browns with a lot of depth at the position would be smart."
Ika was a third round pick at No. 98 overall by Cleveland back in the 2023 NFL Draft. He simply hasn't lived up to the hype and potential that the team saw in him.
Clearly, they still believe that he can take a jump, as they have kept him around on the practice squad.
During his rookie season last year, Ika appeared in just four games. He had no other stat than a defended pass.
That has been the biggest problem with Ika. He simply hasn't made any kind of impact when he has been on the field. Even in the preseason, his name was not called very often.
Obviously, this is just speculation and a suggestion. The Chiefs have not been legitimate connected to Ika, but he could make sense as a potential option if they look to beef up their defensive front.