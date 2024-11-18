Kevin Stefanski Downplays Increased Presence Of Browns Consultant
From the moment former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel as a consultant by the Cleveland Browns, people wondered if he'd eventually be a threat to head coach Kevin Stefanski. With Cleveland in the midst of a 2-8 season, that noise is getting even louder.
Vrabel was seen patrolling the Browns sideline with an earpiece during a 35-14 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. His increased presence on game days has been noticeable in recent weeks, particularly considering what he said about his role for games back in training camp.
“There won’t be a role on game day," Vrabel said during the early days of camp. "That’s something that we had talked about prior to doing this, which is the right fit for everybody. And so, I’m going to try to do anything that they ask me to do and be available to help throughout the week and then move ahead to the next opponent. And so that will all kind of happen organically, but that’s where I see it."
Months later, Vrabel's involvement on game days is hard to ignore. And with the heat getting turned up on Stefanski in recent weeks, curiosity is mounting. The Browns head man, however, was quick to downplay Vrabel's increased presence on Monday.
"No, I mean Vrabes is involved in a lot of what we do," Stefanski explained. "He's out there on home games. He was able to come to this one. He's listening in on the conversations with us. He's a great resource for me game day, Monday through Friday. So he will continue to do that."
The timing of the Vrabel speculation is even more interesting considering his status as one of the most coveted head coaching candidates in this upcoming hiring cycle. So far, two teams have already fired their head coaches this season in the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints. More are almost guaranteed to follow.
Vrabel's name is already gaining traction in NFL circles. In fact, sources have told Browns on SI that the Ohio State product and Northeast Ohio native will likely be in consideration for the Las Vegas Raiders job, assuming they part ways with current head coach Antonio Pierce by seasons end.
If Cleveland really has plans to keep Vrabel, they're likely to have plenty of competition for his services.
At this point in time there is no indication that the Browns plan to move on from Stefanski for Vrabel or any other potential candidates.
"We all share in this," Stefanski said of the feedback he's received from team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam. "Nobody is happy being where our record is but, I know all of our focus is on this game, and finding a way to get a win in this game."
That could certainly change, however, after a loss to the Steelers on Thursday, or if the Browns continue to lose games over the final seven weeks of the regular season.