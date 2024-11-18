Sources: Raiders Strongly Considering Poaching Next Head Coach from Browns
After parting ways with the Tennessee Titans during the offseason following a successful head coaching stint in Nashville, Northeast Ohio native and former Ohio State star Mike Vrabel has been working for the Cleveland Browns this year in a consulting role.
However, there is a very strong likelihood that Vrabel will get the chance to be a head coach again in 2025.
Now, there seems to be a team that is highly interested in bringing Vrabel onboard to be their next head coach.
An NFL league source tells Browns On SI there is a strong sentiment in Las Vegas that Mike Vrabel would be Tom Brady’s first choice to be the Raiders head coach in 2025. After Sunday's loss to Miami, Antonio Pierce has the Raiders off to their worst start since 2018 in his first full season as their head coach. Pierce has maintained the support of the locker room in Las Vegas, but his chances of keeping the job appear to be shrinking by the week.
Other sources across the league have indicated to Browns on SI that it would be wise for the Browns to move on from Kevin Stefanski and make Vrabel an offer now if they have any desire to keep him in Cleveland. Given that Cleveland plays Pittsburgh on Thursday night and then doesn't play another game until Monday December 2nd in Denver, a move after Thursday's game could give a new coach maximum time in-season to prepare for his first game leading the team.
Should Cleveland move on from Stefanski, the Browns' job would be viewed as the worst situation a new head coach could inherit across the league. Meanwhile, the Raiders have roughly $100 million in cap space, a top pick in the draft, and a reasonably good defense that’s been decimated by injuries this year.
The league source also said nobody around the NFL blames Kevin Stefanski for Cleveland’s debacle of a season and the Stefanski could easily find another job this offseason. NFL insiders blame Browns’ ownership and Deshaun Watson’s contract for handcuffing Stefanski.
This is certainly an interesting development. Obviously, Cleveland will have a decision to make.
Do they believe that Stefanski is the right head coach to lead them into the long-term future? Or, have they seen enough that making a move to Vrabel could give them a better chance to win?
Those are the questions that will need to be asked.
Tony Grossi of ESPN Cleveland radio has noted that Vrabel went from not having a role on game days to being on the sideline in Week 11 with an ear piece in. That could be a sign that the Browns are at least considering him for an even bigger role, potentially even replacing Stefanski if they opt to go that route.
Only time will tell and there's no reason to speculate, but this is a situation to keep a close eye on. The Raiders are obviously interested in making a change and Cleveland may be the first and most obvious hurdle in their way when it comes to their desire to hire Vrabel as their next head coach.