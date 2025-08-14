Kevin Stefanski Gives Update on Shedeur Sanders' injury
Ahead of the Cleveland Browns' preseason Week 2 clash against the Philadelphia Eagles, they suffered a major blow to their depth chart, one that will significantly impact their evaluation process, particularly their critical quarterback competition. At a training camp practice, Shedeur Sanders injured his shoulder with an oblique strain.
While it's not a severe condition, it could end up costing Sanders gravely. Early reports came out that he didn't get any reps against the Eagles in their first joint practice together. Fans and analysts speculated on why the Browns would hold out one of their most promising young prospects, especially after his encouraging performances throughout early training camp and in preseason Week 1.
It wasn't until the practice concluded that Cleveland's staff disclosed that Sanders was injured. It wasn't known then how serious his shoulder condition is, but it didn't take long before he was essentially ruled out against Philadelphia. Head Coach Kevin Stefanski spoke after their second joint practice and elaborated on Shedeur Sanders' injury, though.
Kevin Stefanski: Cleveland Browns evaluating Shedeur Sanders' injury "day-to-day"
The Cleveland Browns are in a tricky spot with Shedeur Sanders. They want him to get as many looks as they can at him before deciding on their official quarterback rotation ahead of season kickoff against the Cincinnati Bengals. However, they don't want to rush him back and risk aggravating his injury.
Kevin Stefanski spoke on the team's cautious approach with Sanders moving forward:
"He felt it early, I think, warming up throughout individuals, so we took a look at it. You know, if it's a right guard, you can play through that. If it's a quarterback, you kind of need that muscle to throw, so unfortunately, we're gonna put him down for a little bit here. We'll treat it day-to-day and see how it responds, but we want to be smart because he's a thrower, so you can't push that."
Sanders had built up a lot of momentum after impressing in the Browns' first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. Getting the start with Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel out due to hamstring injuries, he completed 14-of-23 passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns, putting pressure on Cleveland's coaching staff and the quarterbacks ahead of him on the depth chart.
This injury could cause him to lose any headway he's made, though. Stefanski has said that Dillon Gabriel will be the starter in preseason Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles if his hamstring allows it. Both Sanders and Pickett will be sidelined with their respective injuries.