Kevin Stefanski shares positive injury update at Cleveland Browns practice
The Cleveland Browns might be 2-5, but they are still riding high off of their 31-6 victory against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
It’s up to Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski to turn the page on the week and begin preparation for the New England Patriots.
On Wednesday, Stefanski had some positive injury news to share before the team gets ready to travel to Massachusetts to face the Patriots.
Stefanski confirmed that right tackle Jack Conklin has cleared concussion protocol. Conklin suffered a concussion during Cleveland’s loss to the Steelers in Pittsburgh and was unable to play against the Dolphins. Returning to practice this early in the week should bode well for his availability to face the Patriots.
Additionally, tight end David Njoku returned to practice. Similarly to Conklin, Njoku’s knee was injured during Cleveland’s loss in Pittsburgh and he was unable to face the Dolphins. Stefanski said that he is “hopeful” that Njoku can suit up for the Patriots game, but continued to describe his status as “day-to-day.”
While it will be an uphill battle for the Browns to pull off an upset against the Patriots on Sunday, Njoku and Conklin getting closer to health would certainly help their cause.
The Browns have struggled to protect rookie third-round pick Dillon Gabriel through his first three starts in the NFL. Conklin starting would protect Gabriel’s blindside. Njoku starting would give some support to chip opposing defenders while giving the young quarterback a big target in the red zone.
Since both players will practice on Wednesday, it’s safe to anticipate that they should be available to play on Sunday as long as they can participate in full and there are no setbacks for either veteran player.
Protecting Gabriel will be of utmost importance for Stefanski as the Browns scheme up their offensive game plan against Mike Vrabel’s defense. Remember, Vrabel spent last season with the Browns as an advisor, assisting as an offensive line coach as the team struggled to protect Deshaun Watson, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Jameis Winston.
Vrabel understands this offense – but it was Ken Dorsey who was running the show at times last season. The Browns fired Dorsey and promoted Tommy Rees to modernize Stefanski’s successful offense from 2023. While the Browns have not had any success passing the football through seven games, expect rookie standout running back Quinshon Judkins to be a focal point.
But Njoku and Conklin’s return should help the Browns try and resurrect any semblance of an NFL passing game.