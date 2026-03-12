What the Cleveland Browns Gained From Releasing Jack Conklin

The offensive line turnover has been no secret in Cleveland as they have brought in three new expected starters once the offseason hit. The most recent on the interior with signings of center Elgton Jenkins from Green Bay, and left guard Zion Johnson from Los Angeles.

Cleveland also made a trade for right tackle Titus Howard from the Houston Texans, sending over one of their three fifth-round picks to acquire him.

That move signaled that Cleveland was not confident in the tackles on their right side, like releasing Cornelius Lucas, along with letting Jack Conklin go.

What does the team gain from releasing Conklin?

The main point of releasing Conklin is to bring in a younger and hopefully more healthy tackle now that there is an opening. Since this release is a pre-June 1st cut, the Browns will take on $12.4 million in dead cap.

That means that the Browns will be paying off that money this season, David Njoku and Wyatt Teller have also been set to be released today, but with post-June 1st designations. That post-June 1st cut allows the team to break up the dead cap that they owe each player into this season and the next year. Giving the team more cap space for this offseason.

While Conklin was a two-time All-Pro in his time in Tennessee, his time in Cleveland was littered with uncertainty. Conklin played 57 of the possible 114 games during his time with the team, playing just 21 in the past three seasons.

He suffered multiple season-ending injuries and, unfortunately, was plagued with other setbacks for six years.

This move allows Howard to have a straight shot at being the starting right tackle in week one for the team. Cleveland thinks so too, as they gave him an extension upon trading for him. That extension is worth $36 million over the next three seasons; his salary will be above $22 million this upcoming season.

It also allows the team to easily look into more young talent in the upcoming draft. At pick six, players like Francis Maugoia from Miami, Spencer Fano from Utah, and Monroe Freeling from Georgia will certainly get more looks with a spot open.

While the wide receiver position will also be a point of contention for the Browns, it all starts up front with success. We have seen it in past years with Cleveland, that when the offensive line is stable, the wins come.