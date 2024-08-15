Kevin Stefanski Shares Which Quarterbacks Will Play For Browns Against Vikings
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed that no starters will play in the team's second preseason matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.
The decision is hardly a surprise after the team spent two days going head-to-head with Stefanski's former team during joint practices. Both days say the majority of both teams first and second teamers going head-to-head in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills.
That paves the way for much of the back end of Cleveland's roster to capitalize on the live game reps during the game. Along with the starters, Stefanski revealed that backup quarterback Jameis Winston will also get the day off, leaving second-year QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson and ex-Ravens backup Tyler Huntley to split the reps against Minnesota.
"We'll go Dorian to start and then Snoop to finish," Stefanski revealed after Day 2 of joint practices with the Vikings.
Both DTR and Huntley participated in the Browns first preseason game against Green Bay. Huntley saw the first action of the two, taking over for Winston in the first half. The 26-year-old completed six of his nine pass attempts for 41 yards in the outing.
Thompson-Robinson then relieved him at the start of the second half and finished out the game, going an impressive 14-of-18 for 134 yards in the 23-10 loss. The 2023 fifth-round pick led the only touchdown drive of the entire game for Cleveland – capped off by an Aidan Robbins run with about five minutes to go in the game. In Week 2 he'll be first up for reps.