Kevin Stefanski Shouts Praise For New Browns Coach Mike Vrabel
"(Mike Vrabel) is a Buckeye, he is Northeast Ohio and he has got a great love for this area and this team," Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski exclaimed in an appearance with 92.3 The Fan on Friday morning. He continued by adding, "When he first got in the building, he put a Browns sweatshirt on and yeah, that looked good."
Many questioned why Kevin Stefanski would bring another former NFL head coach onto his staff, especially one that would be beloved by this fanbase. Not one negative came into Stefanski's mind as he made the offer to Vrabel.
Stefanski recalled being shocked that Vrabel made it through the coaching carousel unchosen and extended the offer for Vrabel to give "whatever you're willing to give us."
For Cleveland, they get a hard-nosed, tough, northeast Ohio guy who has won in the NFL. For Vrabel, this opportunity gives him a chance to continue staying sharp before he inevitably gets another opportunity next year.
But what is he actually doing for Cleveland?
For one, he is an ear for Kevin Stefanski. Throughout the course of a season, stuff happens that head coaches really need to talk to another head coach about. In the past, Stefanski couldn't just pick up the phone and call Vrabel as he was also coaching in the AFC. All that Stefanski has to do now is go down to his office and pick his brain.
Vrabel has already played an instrumental role in developing Cleveland's strategy for the new kickoff rule. Vrabel and Special Teams Coordinator Bubba Ventrone were teammates back in New England and now they are working together in Cleveland to execute this new kickoff rule the best they can.
Lastly, he has been instrumental in helping with Andrew Berry's draft preparations. One could contend that Vrabel is looking to gain experience in roster management for his next head coaching job and who better to learn from than Berry himself.
The biggest takeaway from Kevin Stefanski's comments on Mike Vrabel is that he is more than just a ball coach. He is someone that Stefanski trusts and values. Both aspects are very big positives for Stefanski as he enters year five.