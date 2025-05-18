Kurt Warner Gets Honest About Browns' Rookie QB Shedeur Sanders
Shedeur Sanders' slide to the fifth-round of the NFL Draft continues to be one of the most talked-about storylines in the NFL, even weeks later.
The latest commentary on the matter came from Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, who offered some high praise for the Cleveland Browns rookie.
"My evaluation was [he's] the most accurate quarterback, I thought, in this draft," said Warner during an appearance on the Jim Rome show. "When he sets his feet, when he's comfortable in the pocket and he delivers the football, the ball goes where he wants it to go."
That doesn't mean Sanders isn't without his fair share of flaw as a rookie. Warner clarified that Sanders, like every QB prospect, has things to improve on at the next level. However, based on what he saw during the pre-draft process, he believes Sanders has a chance to be successful at the next level.
"I really like Shedeur, he wasn't a fifth-round prospect in my opinion," Warner added. "I'm going solely off of tape. What I know off of tape, I thought he put some really, really good things on tape and I'm excited to see how this Cleveland quarterback room plays out."
Warner isn't the only one who will be paying close attention to the Browns' quarterback competition in the months ahead. The four-man race between Sanders, 40-year-old Joe Flacco, former first-round pick Kenny Pickett, and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel is likely to set the tone for Cleveland's 2025 season.