Las Vegas Raiders Rule Out Two Star Players vs Cleveland Browns
The Las Vegas Raiders have ruled out wide receiver Davante Adams and defensive end Maxx Crosby for their Week 4 matchup with the Cleveland Browns, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic.
Adams is dealing with a hamstring injury and Crosby is nursing an ankle issue.
This is obviously a huge break for the Browns, who are in desperate need of a win heading into Sunday and are riddled with injuries themselves.
Adams has gotten off to a nice start in 2024, having logged 18 catches for 209 yards and a touchdown in three games. His best outing thus far came during the Raiders' Week 2 win over the Baltimore Ravens, when he caught nine passes for 110 yards and a score.
Crosby has been terrific, as well, recording 14 tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks.
Both players represent Las Vegas' best players on each side of the ball, and it's not like the Raiders have an incredibly impressive roster to begin with.
Again, the Browns are dealing with a plethora of injuries in their own right, specifically on the offensive side of the ball with running back Nick Chubb and tight end David Njoku sidelined. Plus, they are banged up along their offensive line. But they certainly are not alone.
Cleveland is coming off of a dreadful loss to the New York Giants in Week 3, falling to 1-2 on the season. The Browns have what could be characterized as a couple of "must-win" games against the Raiders and Washington Commanders the next couple of weeks before getting into the truly difficult part of their schedule.
We'll see if Cleveland can have a bounceback performance in Las Vegas.