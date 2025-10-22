Mike Vrabel shares major shoutout for Cleveland Browns ahead of Week 8 matchup
Mike Vrabel spent 2024 with the Cleveland Browns as a coaching and personnel consultant.
In that role, he worked closely with the coaching staff and players, learning the ins and outs of the organization. He started with special teams, then ended up working with the offensive line before turning to providing defensive input and helping with the team's draft preparation.
Vrabel managed to work his way up in the organization and by the end of the campaign, he was very intimate with the coaching staff and players.
After last season, he was able to secure a head coaching job with the New England Patriots, a team the Browns will be facing this coming weekend. While all those things he learned with Cleveland will come in handy, the headlines have also circulated around the relationships he built.
“I enjoyed working with Kevin [Stefanski], the offensive staff, Tommy Rees and Chad [O’Shea],” Vrabel said. “I played with [special teams coordinator] Bubba [Ventrone]. So, a lot of good young coaches. Jim Schwartz — I had a really good relationship with Schwartzy."
This season, Vrabel has led the Patriots to a stellar 5-2 record behind sophomore quarterback Drake Maye. The offense has surpassed 20+ points in their five wins on the year, with a notable 42-13 win over the Carolina Panthers in late September.
Maye, who joined the Patriots with the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, has thrown for 1,744 yards, 12 touchdowns and two interceptions on the season. Vrabel's leadership and trust in his QB1 are showing.
They will certainly be the favorites over Cleveland, who is coming off just their second win of the year, 31-6, over the Miami Dolphins.
"They’re playing really well," Vrabel said. "They’re coming off a huge win. They’re a great defense, offense is physical, physical O-line. Running backs are doing a nice job. So, we’re going to get prepared as soon as we shut the door here with the Titans and move on to the Browns.”
When his time with the Browns ended last year, many wanted to see the organization try to keep him around. From the outside looking in, it seemed he was a good fit and helped grow the teams culture.
“I was trying to help the players. I was trying to help the young coaches,” Vrabel said. “That wasn’t something that I got involved with. I tried to help with player development. But they have a great organization as far as the structure and everything. But I tried to be involved with the young coaches and with the young players, and help them in practice and help them develop.”
Cleveland could have certainly used his leadership for the team's class of 2025 draft picks. They are currently sporting numerous rookies throughout the lineup, including rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
With two wins under their belt, Cleveland will look to carry momentum into Sunday's matchup. However, the familiar face in Vrabel may look to cause trouble for the team he spent one season with.
The Browns will travel to Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 26, with kickoff slated for 1:00 p.m. against the Patriots.