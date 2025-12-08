NFL analyst praises "brilliant" play design by Browns on failed two-point try in loss

Cleveland Browns’ head coach Kevin Stefanski was almost universally panned after a botched play on a two-point conversion attempt that led to a devastating 31-29 loss against the Tennessee Titans in Week 14.

Notice, we mentioned, “almost.”

Former NFL linebacker turned analyst Emmanuel Acho has now stood up for Stefanski, writing that the ill-conceived action “was actually a brilliant play design” on his X account.

Acho mentions in a video of the play published as part of the same post that the problem wasn’t on play design, but rather on play execution.

“So, let me explain what I think happened on the Browns’ 2-point play. I think Quinshon Jenkins -- the running back -- is reading this cornerback in man coverage,” relays Acho as he begins his arguments. “If that man coverage runs with that responsibility over the top, Quinshon Jenkins keeps it and has an easy touchdown. By the time he realizes, ‘Oh, that corner isn’t running!’ Look at his eyes. By the time he realizes that cornerback isn’t running and goes to pitch it, it’s too far for him to pitch it, and now he’s screwed.

“Had he realized the cornerback wasn’t running sooner, if he pitches it now -- he’s blocked, he’s blocked, this dude is running this way -- receiver really has a clear path to the end zone. But because Judkins doesn’t realize fast enough that this corner is sitting at home, he ends up stuck in no man’s land.

“By the play design, in theory it’s gonna work, the problem is, in practice you never go full speed. So, when the game comes around and Quinshon reads it, by the time he realizes, ‘Oh, c---!’. Look at his eyes. His eyes are here. His eyes are never ever on the pitch man. His eyes are here. By the time he realizes, ‘Oh c---, I’m trying to pitch it!’ It’s too late. The play design was fine, the play execution was terrible. And, the play call? Well, we usually judge based on hindsight. So, you all be the judge.”

While there’s no denying that the play was executed very poorly, the one of the main critiques against Stefanski -- who earlier came out publicly owning the play call, clearing offensive Tommy Rees of any responsibility for the mess -- have to do with taking quarterback Shedeur Sanders out of the game during his best performance as a pro, by far.

Sanders -- a fifth rounder in last April’s NFL Draft , who's been named starter for the rest of the season -- completed 23 of 42 for 364 yards with three touchdowns and one interception, while adding three rushes for 29 yards and another score on the ground, noticeably outplaying Tennessee’s Cam Ward, picked No. 1 overall this year. Afterwards, he kept it professional when asked about Stefanski's controversial decision to pull him.

And, while Acho does have a point when he mentions that we usually judge on hindsight, there’s no debate on whether the Browns would have been better equipped to attempt a two-point conversion with Sanders in the lineup, right after he tossed his third score of the game.

Sure, we can’t know if it would have been a successful play, but if you’re playing the odds, pulling your quarterback on his breakout game to run a gimmick play just doesn’t seem to add up, no matter what theoretical play designs are involved.