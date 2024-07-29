Mike Vrabel's Presence On Full Display During Browns Training Camp
Amidst a coaching staff overhaul this offseason Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski chose to also hire former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel as a consultant for the team.
The move came with some questions and even controversy as some wondered whether or not Stefanski was hiring his own replacement. That was never even a concern for Stefanski, who just inked a five-year extension with the franchise earlier this summer.
Vrabel explained recently episode of the Pardon My Take Podcast that he isn't expected to have much of a role on game days at this juncture. He also detailed Stefanski's proposal to have him work with the offense and give a defensive perspective to their preparations, and how he's working closely with the tight end room.
Through the first few days of training camp at the Greenbrier Resort in W. Va. it's been hard to miss Vrabel and his presence and impact have been on full display.
When he's not racing backup QB Jameis Winston every time they switch sides of the field, he's generally helping provide looks to the quarterbacks during offensive install periods. The former linebacker would probably put pads on and relive his glory days during practice if it wasn't a "CBA violation," as Stefanski joked late in the week.
During Saturday's practice, Vrabel was captured doing some one-on-one blocking work with David Njoku. Just the latest instance of his knowledge as a former player and head coach serving to benefit the Browns.
Vrabel may be focusing his attention on the offensive side of the ball per Stefanski's suggestion. But that doesn't mean he's not proving to be a resource on the other side of the ball too – his area of expertise.
Rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall explained after Saturday's practice that his fellow Ohio State Buckeye has been incredibly helpful throughout his transition to the NFL.
"Especially on the kickoff, it was kind of hard to understand it at first, but because it was just something new to me," said Hall. "I never played kickoff a day in my life, but just trying to use what God gave me, I feel like just going out there and just working as hard control what you can control. Coach Vrabel was like don't be too hard on yourself, take it easy, but also just continue to be a sponge and just be student of the game."
Say what you want about Stefanski's decision to bring him on board, but up and down the roster everyone seems to be reaping the benefits of having such a great football mind like Vrabel in the building.