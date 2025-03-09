More Details Revealed on Myles Garrett's 'Change of Heart' with Browns
For more than a month, Myles Garrett has seemingly distanced himself further and further from the Cleveland Browns organization.
After Garrett's trade request initially went public during the week of the Super Bowl, the All-Pro defensive end went on various media shows explaining his stance. Over time, the relationship between the Browns and Garrett appeared to be irreparably damaged.
However, that all changed when Garrett signed a four-year extension worth $40 million annually on Sunday. The deal's completion was a complete 180 from what had previously been reported, which apparently reflected how Garrett changed his mind about staying with Cleveland long-term.
"Andrew Berry and I spent the last 36 hours getting the deal done," Garrett's agent, Nicole Lynn, said to cleveland.com. "Myles had a change of heart and he's excited to go from Cleveland to Canton and chase a championship in Ohio."
According to Lynn, the decision actually just came down to Garrett changing his mind about playing his whole career in Cleveland, citing an eventual Pro Football Hall of Fame induction in Canton, Ohio as a motivator.
The $123 million in guaranteed money probably didn't hurt either.
"When [Garrett] made that decision, he said 'I want to get this done before free agency so I can start recruiting free agents, so I can help the team,'" Lynn said. "And I said, 'Alright, we have 24 hours to get this done,' and we did it."
Garrett now appears to be in orange and brown for the long term, and he could certainly become the next Cleveland Brown to receive a bronze bust in Canton.