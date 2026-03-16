How Browns Legend Joe Thomas Plans To Convince Joel Bitonio To Stay in Cleveland

As the days keep on ticking by, the Cleveland Browns are still waiting on Joel Bitonio’s decision to either come back to the team, or either retire or play for another franchise, as he’s now a free agent.

One Browns’ legend, however, has not given up hope of seeing Bitonio wearing Cleveland's colors again.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Thomas says he has a plan to convince Bitonio, a seven-time Pro Bowler, to come back and play a 13th season with the Browns.

“I plan to shoot him a text and give him a rave review of George as an OL coach,” said Thomas in an interview with Cleveland.com.

Joe Thomas reveals his plan to help convince Joel Bitonio to keep playing and remain with the Cleveland Browns.



“I plan to shoot [Joel Bitonio] a text and give him a rave review of George as an OL coach."



(https://t.co/Tau1wpTtA4) pic.twitter.com/byMuSuOJGU — BrownsNation.com (@BrownsNationcom) March 15, 2026

By all accounts, Cleveland wants Bitonio back, as well.

Newly hired head coach Todd Monken told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine back in February that he had met with Bitonio and had already tried to talk him into coming back. Cleveland’s front office also agreed to push back the void date on his deal for almost a month, to give the two-time first team All-Pro more time to come to a decision, but that hasn’t happened yet.

Understandably, the Browns haven’t stood idle at the guard position, after losing long-time starter and three-time Pro Bowler Wyatt Teller to free agency, as well. The Browns added guard Zion Johnson from the Los Angeles Chargers and guard/center Elgton Jenkins from the Green Bay Packers through free agency, and re-signed guard Teven Jenkins as well. Earlier, they traded for former Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard, who has also lined up at the guard position.

Between Johnson and Elgton Jenkins, the Browns committed almost $74 million, with $52.4 million in guarantees, and Teven Jenkin’s contract is believed to be for another $4 million for one season.

And Cleveland will also carry a dead cap charge of $23.5 million for Bitonio, regardless of what he decides to do. That charge could have been reduced should he have decided to come back and restructure his deal before it became void, but that is no longer an option. Any new money committed to Bitonio from Cleveland would create a separate charge.

And then Johnson dropped an interesting bite when presented to the Browns’ media, by stating, “It’s an honor to be able to play that position after somebody like [Bitonio]. It’ll be my job to hold that standard in my time as well,” seemingly acknowledging that he would become Bitonio’s successor and not teammate.

Why Joe Thomas is banking on George Warhop to bring Joel Bitonio back

Warhop is on his second tenure in Cleveland, after being hired by Monken in late January, after serving as the team’s offensive line coach from 2009 to 2013, right before Bitonio arrived to the franchise as a 2014 second-round draft pick out of Nevada.

Warhop is highly regarded among league circles, and his addition in Berea was met with high praise. Thomas is close to Warhop, having played under him for all six years that Warhop coached in Cleveland.

Bitonio has earned the right to take as much time as needed, given what he’s already given back to the club after 12 years of very few highs and mostly lows, always playing at a superb level. But while Bitonio’s time with the Browns isn’t officially over, the window appears almost closed shut, even if Thomas believes Cleveland has an ace up its sleeve with Warhop.