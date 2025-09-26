Myles Garrett claps back at Lions OC over comments about Cleveland's defense
Through three weeks of the NFL season, the Cleveland Browns have put up some great defensive performances against a couple of the high-powered offenses in the NFL. This Sunday, they will match up with another one of those offenses when they head up to Detroit to take on the Lions.
Detroit’s new offense coordinator, John Morton, backed his team’s offensive ability, specifically their offensive line and run game, when talking about the upcoming game against Cleveland.
“I don't think they've seen a run game like ours yet. We have patience, we stick with it," Mortain said. "I think that's the biggest thing. Let's keep doing what we've been doing.”
This season, Detroit is fourth in the NFL in rushing yards per game with 149.0, and seventh in the league in yards per carry at 5.0. In the past two seasons, Detroit ranked 6th and fifth in rushing yards per game. In the Lions' recent win over Baltimore, they ran for 224 yards at 5.9 yards per carry and scored four touchdowns on the ground.
When asked about Morton's comments, superstar defensive end Myles Garrett defended his squad.
“He’s entitled to his opinion," Garrett said. "He hasn’t seen a defensive front like ours.”
The Browns' run defense has been the best in the NFL so far, ranking first in key run defensive statistics, including rush yards allowed per game, rushing yards per play allowed, and the fewest 10+ yard rushes allowed. They have also only allowed one rushing touchdown all season, which ties for second-fewest in the league. Garrett himself has been his usual offensive wrecking ball, racking up four sacks (second in NFL), 12 quarterback pressures, and six quick pressures.
While Morton was confident in his group, he also gave props to defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and his defense.
"We've got a tough opponent this week. Schwartz, he does a great job," Morton said. "Respected him over the years. We've got a tough task at hand.”
When these teams meet on Sunday, the winning point will come from whoever is able to control the line of scrimmage will be able to control the game. Will it be Cleveland’s brick wall of a defensive line, or will it be the two-headed monster in Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery finding success?
Either way, it will be a great matchup to watch, and Myles Garrett agrees.
“We have the privilege to see who’s right.”