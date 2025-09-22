Pat McAfee delivers strong praise for the Cleveland Browns after upsetting Packers
The Browns high-powered defense received high praise on Monday's Pat McAfee Show from both analysts Ty Schmit and McAfee.
“This might be the best defense of all-time, this Browns defense in 2025. We'll see,” Ty Schmit said. “That being said, the Packers can’t lose to the Browns.”
Against the red hot Packers offense, the Browns defense sacked quarterback Jordan Love five times and kept him off balance all day long.
The defense held Love to a 44.8 QBR, and safety Grant Delpit baited Love into a timely interception, setting Cleveland up for a touchdown that would tie the game.
The Browns’ defense then added a blocked field goal by veteran defensive tackle Shelby Harris, setting up a game-winner for Cleveland.
“The Cleveland Browns are not ass at all, especially in Cleveland,” McAfee said. “That defense does things there that really takes the best team in ball, maybe the most full team in ball, and takes them into the fourth quarter and makes them break at the very end.”
Cleveland would likely have a much better record if their offense was competent. Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco has struggled, and Kevin Stefanski's team has had to lean on a stout defensive front in order to stay competitive in these games.
The Browns defense has already collected 11 sacks on the season, headlined by four from Myles Garrett, who was given a four-year, $160 million extension this offseason.
“Myles Garrett was paid a kings’ ransom for good reason. On the defensive side, it feels like they are holding up their end of the bargain,” McAfee said. “Joe Flacco maybe didn’t play his most perfect football, but they got a win over the Packers.”
Combined with great play from the secondary with Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome and Ronnie Hickman, two impressive rookies in Mason Graham and Carson Schwesinger, and a breakout season for linebacker Devin Bush, this Browns defense will be difficult for any offense to overcome.
McAfee added that in home games, the Browns defense has eight sacks (tied 1st in NFL), 2.4 yards per rush allowed (1st in NFL), 3.4 yards per play (2nd in NFL), and 25 pressures (tied 3rd in NFL).
The Browns defense also ranks No. 1 in opponent yards allowed this season, giving up just 215.7 yards per game. They have allowed the fewest rushing yards of any team, and the fourth fewest passing yards.
The Browns’ defense will face their hardest challenge yet next week as they take on a high-scoring Lions offense in Detroit.