Myles Garrett Gets Honest On Browns Defense Needing To Improve
The Cleveland Browns were the top-ranked defense in the NFL last season, but that does not mean they have no areas in which they can improve. Just ask Myles Garrett.
During an interview with Sara Walsh of NFL Network, Garrett explained where he felt the Browns' defense could get better heading into 2024.
"Red-zone defense and defense when we're playing away," Garrett said. "I mean when we were at home, we were the best defense in the league. When we were away, we were probably middle of the pack."
The reigning Defensive Player of the Year then boiled it down to one word: "inconsistency."
Garrett himself racked up 42 tackles, 14 sacks, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery last season. While he was clearly Cleveland's best defensive player, he was one of many dynamic players on that side of the ball for the Browns.
Cleveland has immense talent at all three levels and could very well be even better defensively this coming season thanks to continuity.
The Browns managed to win 11 games and make the playoffs on the strength of their defense in 2023. Cleveland shuffled through five different starting quarterbacks, so it certainly didn't qualify for the posteason due to its offense.
Of course, the Browns cannot afford to get complacent, which is why Garrett is clearly focused on the defense improving in multiple areas.
Garrett was selected by Cleveland with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.
He has made five trips to the Pro Bowl while also earning three First-Team All-Pro selections.