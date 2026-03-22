It’s been a productive offseason for Cleveland so far as they try to make roster improvements while balancing a tight salary cap restraint.

Most of the attention has gone to the offensive line and the big moves made there. Cleveland has also added a handful of quality depth pieces. There is one player Cleveland signed that may be flying under the radar, but could break out into a valuable starter.

That player is A.J. Epenesa, who signed a one-year deal worth just $5 million, but could prove to be a key addition to the team this year.

Epenesa so far

Epenesa has been a solid rotational pass rusher for the Bills over the past six seasons. He has only been a consistent starter once in his career, but has three seasons of at least six sacks.

The Bills have had a pass rushing problem for several years now. They have consistently brought in veterans who are exiting their prime, opting for guys like Von Miller and Joey Bosa over the past few seasons. This has left Epenesa in a limited role where he’s a hard time breaking through.

Even then, he’s been able to flash big plays throughout his career. He has four interceptions, including two last year, five forced fumbles and a safety in his career. He also has a defensive touchdown in a pick six in 2023.

Epenesa has produced with small work loads. If he can produce like that, expect a bigger workload to come in Cleveland.

Why Epenesa will work in Cleveland

For starters, Epenesa will be playing on the line with the greatest defensive teammate he’s ever had in Myles Garrett. Just the attention Garret draws alone is enough to help any player break through.

Epenesa will get plenty of one-on-one pass rushing opportunities, and if he can be efficient in those chances, he’ll have a real opportunity to break out and find more minutes.

Epenesa will be battling against two other players who have been solid with Cleveland, but not elite with Alex Wright and Isaiah McGuire. Wright led with 5.5 sacks last season, while McGuire was able to add another two.

All three players are able to provide similar contributions in the run game, with Wright having the slight edge as a sure tackler with a nose for making big plays. If Epenesa proves he can be more reliable in the pass game while holding his own as a run stopper, there is no reason why he couldn’t take the starting role.

Even if he can’t, Cleveland has always rotated pass rushers consistently. All three will be able to contribute, and having another fresh body on pass rushes will make the defense even better.

Epenesa could become a defining player of the season, making Cleveland’s defensive line, which was already a top unit in the league last season, even deeper and even better in the pass game.