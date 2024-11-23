Myles Garrett Ranks Cleveland Browns Epic Win Over Steelers
Huntington Bank Field resembled a snow globe throughout much of the Cleveland Browns Thursday Night showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was a scene football fans only dream to witness in their lifetimes. Capped off with a dramatic, come from behind victory for the Browns.
Everything, from the snow covered scenery, to how the game played out, to Nick Chubb doing the honors of punching in Cleveland's game winning score made for a perfect night on the lakefront. Afterward, numerous Browns players gushed about the experience of playing in a snow game, noting that the matchup will go down as an instant classic for years to come.
That includes Myles Garrett, who has been part of some pretty memorable football experiences during his football career, both from his days College Station for Texas A&M, and his eight years with the Browns. Thursday night, however, made a pretty meteoric rise up his list of memorable games.
"I mean, as far as cool I guess this would be second coolest barring the Saints couple years back," Garrett explained. "But this was as far as the actual cool factor, this probably takes the cake."
That infamous matchup with the Saints came back in 2022, when New Orleans traveled to Cleveland for a Christmas Eve matchup that featured a -16 windchill. It went down in history as the coldest regular season home game in franchise history. The Browns also went on to lose that game 17-10, which makes Thursday's winning result over Pittsburgh a much more memorable moment for Garrett and company.
"Rivalry. Thursday night. We're the only show in town, and it starts pouring down with the with the snow. You can't ask for a more classic one to watch in the morning in about 20 years," added Garrett. "So this is, this was a fun one, and I got to take this momentum and carry it to the next one. I don't care what the record is. We got a lot to fight for."
Not even Hollywood could have come up with a better script. And like Garrett, Browns fans won't be forgetting that game anytime soon.