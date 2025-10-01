Myles Garrett sidelined at practice with injury before Vikings matchup in London
The Cleveland Browns will be without Myles Garrett at practice on Wednesday.
Garrett was sidelined with an ankle injury for Wednesday morning’s practice. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski labeled Garrett as day-to-day with this ankle injury.
He will travel with the team to London on Wednesday afternoon, where they’ll have an opportunity to practice on Thursday and host a walk through on Friday.
If Garrett can get on the practice field on Thursday or Friday, his chances to play on Sunday morning against the Minnesota Vikings will increase. But for now, he’s going to be a question mark.
Garrett has been the engine behind Cleveland’s talented defense. He has four sacks in four games with the Browns and looks as good as he ever has. This offseason, Garrett inked a four-year $160 million contract to remain the anchor of the Browns defense for years to come.
The Browns would likely prefer Garret to start this game. Cleveland told the world that they believe this is a winnable game when they made the decision to bench veteran quarterback Joe Flacco in favor of rookie third-round pick Dillon Gabriel.
As bad as Cleveland’s offense has been, Garrett’s defense has kept them in games. As long as Gabriel can keep the car on the road, move the sticks and find the end zone a couple times, the Browns will have a great opportunity to beat the Vikings and get their record closer to .500.
Minnesota’s offensive line is in shambles. Center Ryan Kelly is in the league’s concussion protocol. Right tackle Brian O’Neill is week-to-week with a knee injury. Starting offensive guard Donovan Jackson is on the injured reserve with a wrist injury.
Many expected Garrett to feast in this game across the pond because of how banged up Minnesota’s offensive line is right now. While the Vikings are hopeful to get franchise quarterback J.J. McCarthy back at practice this week, it still might be Carson Wentz getting the nod.
Securing a victory against the Vikings without Garrett will be pretty difficult. While Cleveland’s defensive line is very deep, Garrett is the engine behind everything they do. He commands double teams in ways that other defensive linemen on the roster just do not see.
Right tackle Jack Conklin practiced again on Wednesday, but Stefanski also labeled him as day-to-day and will likely be questionable to protect Gabriel on Sunday in London.
Keep an eye on Thursday and Friday’s injury reports at practice to get a better understanding on if these players will be eligible to play against the Vikings.