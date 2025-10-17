Myles Garrett sounds off on Joe Flacco's performance against Pittsburgh
Being a Cleveland Browns fan is like staying in a toxic relationship because you swear, "This time they've changed."
On Thursday, Oct. 16, the Cleveland Browns watched on as the Cincinnati Bengals took down the Pittsburgh Steelers, 33-31, led by veteran quarterback Joe Flacco. Just last week, the Browns traded Flacco to the Bengals in exchange for a sixth-round pick.
The controversial trade initially looked to be good for Cleveland as they dumped off an aging signal caller who was borderline abysmal through the first few weeks of 2025, but after last night, Cleveland is probably regretting their decision.
Defensive end Myles Garrett was asked about Flacco's performance last night and how he felt about it.
That ain't got nothing to do with me," he responded.
Flacco threw more touchdowns last night than he did during his entire time with the Browns this season. He finished the Thursday Night Football battle against veteran Aaron Rodgers with 342 yards and three touchdowns on 31-of-47 through the air.
"Joe looked like Joe," said Garrett. "It makes me see that whatever offense they're (the Browns) committed to running to produce wins doesn't see Joe as the most productive. Maybe his style doesn't fit how we want to run it."
The win boosted the Bengals to an overall record of 3-4 and dropped the Steelers to 4-2. Both are atop the AFC North.
Meanwhile, the Browns are currently sitting 1-5 and in last place in the division. The team's lone win came 26 days ago at home against the Green Bay Packers, 13-10.
While the Bengals were able to beat the Steelers, the same cannot be said for the Browns. They fell to Pittsburgh just five days ago, 23-9, with Garrett vocalizing his frustrations on just how bad the team has been this season.
“To lose the same way every time, it’s frustrating as hell,” he said.
After trading Flacco, the team has turned to rookie Dillon Gabriel out of Oregon to lead the offense. Through back-to-back losses since being named the starter, he has tossed for 430 yards, three touchdowns and posted a 57.3% completion mark.
Not all the blame for the lack of wins can be placed on the first-year, but this team as a whole needs a lot of help.
And it doesn't seem like they will be getting any in the near future.
Heading into Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins, the Browns will be without a few key pieces on both sides of the ball. The injury report, released earlier today, officially confirmed that tight end David Njoku would be out, while multiple members of the defense, including rookie tackle Mason Graham, would be questionable.
With a team already struggling, injuries popping up and their recent quarterback they traded balling out, the vibes inside the Browns' front office must be at an all-time low.
Miami and Cleveland will take on one another from Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday, Oct. 19, with kickoff slated for 1:00 p.m.