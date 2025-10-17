Browns injury report rules out key starter for Week 7 matchup against Dolphins
The Cleveland Browns haven't been fully healthy in quite a while.
Ahead of Sunday's clash against the Miami Dolphins, the Browns were dealt with major injury concerns in the team's weekly report.
Cleveland will be without tight end David Njoku as he was ruled out, with offensive tackle Jack Conklin, defensive linemen Mason Graham and Mike Hall, wide receiver Gage Larvadain and edge rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka all deemed questionable.
The blow to a player like Njoku is huge for the offense. Rookie Dillon Gabriel has struggled to start the 2025 season since taking over for veteran signal-caller Joe Flacco after five weeks of play. He has tossed for 430 yards and three touchdowns, but losing a player like Njoku will certainly affect his rhythm in the passing game.
He's hauled in 223 yards and one touchdown on 23 receptions this season. Against the Steelres, he hauled in a season-low three receptions for 28 yards.
He was banged up in the rivalry game, taking a number of shots to the lower body, directly resulting in his usage bouncing up and down throughout the outing. Just days ago, head coach Kevin Stefanski ruled that the ninth-year veteran was "day-to-day" with a knee injury.
Unfortunately, him being ruled out of the Dolphins game this weekend serves as a harsh blow to the Browns who have started 2025 with a 1-5 record.
The potential loss of defensive pieces will also cause some issues for The Land.
Both Graham and Hall are responsible for 28 total tackles, four for a loss, 1.5 sacks and eight quarterback hits through six games this season. With two linemen and an edge rusher being ruled questionable, the Browns will have to rely heavily on the linebacker and defensive back rooms to fill in the gaps.
Recent acquisition, defensive back Tyson Campbell, echoed that belief as he spoke to how deadly the explosiveness of the Dolphins' attack can be.
"Jaylen (Waddle) is an explosive receiver and Tua (Tagovailoa) likes to get the ball out fast and puts the ball on the spot," Campbell said. "Knowing that they have good chemistry, you try to do your best to disrupt their timing and get your hands on the ball and your hands on the receiver."
The Dolphins lost one key piece of their offense in veteran wideout Tyreek Hill, who suffered a season-ending knee injury against the New York Jets. Outside of Hill, Miami looks to have just three players who could potentially be inactive for Sunday's game: defensive back Elijah Campbell, offensive lineman Aaron Brewer and tight end Darren Waller.
Cleveland and Miami both enter Sunday's meeting with 1-5 records in 2025. It's no longer the beginning stages of the season, so both teams will be looking to get right back in the winning column and turn their respective campaign around.
The will clash from Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio, with kickoff slated for 1:00 p.m. EST on Oct. 18.