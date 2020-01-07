BrownsMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Giants Hire Joe Judge, Leaving Browns as Only Team Without a Head Coach

Pete Smith

Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting the New York Giants are finalizing a deal with New England Patriots special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach Joe Judge. Judge was also reportedly one of the candidates being targeted by Mississippi State to be their head coach. Judge played quarterback at Mississippi State in college. It's being reported that the Giants had made their decision last night by Schefter, but there are any number of reports that have called that attempted spin.

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1214580737409781761

Regardless of when or how the Giants came to the decision to hire Judge, it means the Cleveland Browns are now the only team in the NFL without a head coach. They also seem to have several of their preferred candidates available including Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski among others.

The Browns are scheduled to interview McDaniels on Friday. The Carolina Panthers, who have hired Matt Rhule, were slated to meet with Stefanski on Thursday, which may be when the Browns will interview him. They are also planning to interview Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and have spoken to a handful of other candidates.

The Browns may well be the last team to hire their head coach, but they've found themselves seemingly in a great position. Their remaining candidates can't leverage another head coaching job, instead potentially turning the job down to not be a head coach for another season. Ownership has to identify the right candidate for them and support them as much as possible, but they are in a good spot to achieve those things.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Carolina Panthers Hire Matt Rhule Per Report, Leaving Just the Browns and Giants With Vacancies

Pete Smith

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, the Carolina Panthers have hired Matt Rhule to be their head coach. Rhule had spent the last three seasons coaching at Baylor. This now leaves the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants as the remaining two vacancies in the NFL.

Report: Browns Request Permission to Interview Eagles Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns are interested in speaking with the second defensive coordinator in their head coaching search, now being connected with Jim Schwartz of the Philadelphia Eagles according to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com.

Report: Josh McDaniels to Interview with Giants Wednesday, Browns Friday

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns are scheduled to meet with Josh McDaniels on Friday after the New York Giants speak with him on Wednesday, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB. McDaniels is supposed to meet with the Carolina Panthers as well, but when is not clear at this time.

Glazer: Cowboys Hire Mike McCarthy, Removing One Option And One Competitor

Pete Smith

According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the Dallas Cowboys have hired former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy. The Browns had interviewed McCarthy last week for the their vacant head coaching position.

Questions for 49ers Defensive Coordinator Robert Saleh

Pete Smith

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is the only defensive coach the Cleveland Browns are scheduled to interview to this point. He is a coach on the rise and has enjoyed a ton of success this season, so he's worth an interview.

Browns Free to Pursue Josh McDaniels, Brian Daboll After Their Teams Lose Saturday

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns are free to pursue the offensive coordinators of the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills after their teams lost Saturday. The team is scheduled to speak with Brian Daboll Sunday and is slated to speak with Josh McDaniels this coming week.

Vikings Owner Puts Out Statement That Might Be Good News for Browns In Head Coaching Search

Pete Smith

Minnesota Vikings Owner Mark Wilkf put out a statement of support for head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman. If this holds true, it could be good news for the Cleveland Browns who plan to interview Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski who they almost gave the job to last year.

Joel Bitonio Named AP All-Pro Second Team

Pete Smith

Joel Bitonio, the Cleveland Browns left guard, was named to the Associated Press All-Pro second team for the second consecutive season.

Questions For Mike McCarthy and Greg Roman

Pete Smith

Former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy and current Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman interviewed for the Cleveland Browns head coaching position on Thursday. There are questions that stand out for each.

Takeaways from Jimmy Haslam's Press Conference

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns held their end of season press conference on Thursday. Since they have just relieved the general manager of his duties on Tuesday, owner Jimmy Haslam was at the podium, answering questions about the head coaching search, which has already begun.