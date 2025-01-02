NFL Agent Discloses Huge Offseason Prediction for Browns
Things did not exactly go according to plan for the Cleveland Browns this year, as they are just 3-13 heading into their season finale against the Baltimore Ravens.
What exactly went wrong for the Browns?
While Cleveland experienced a myriad of issues, perhaps the team's biggest problem was under center, where the Browns were unable to find any sort of consistent production.
Deshaun Watson struggled before tearing his Achilles, Jameis Winston was up and down and Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been brutal.
So, where does Cleveland go from here?
Some actually feel that the Browns may give Watson another chance in 2025, due much in part to the financial ramifications. However, an NFL agent thinks Cleveland may go in a different direction that would surely make fans much happier.
"What do you say to your team if you bring [Watson] back [to start]?" a veteran NFL player agent said, via Jeremy Fowler and Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. "My guess is they take someone very high in the draft."
The Browns currently own the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft and should be in position to select Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (assuming Colorado's Shedeur Sanders goes second overall to the Tennessee Titans).
This would obviously be the most traditional route for a rebuilding team to take, but whether or not Cleveland actually wants to go with an all-out reconstruction remains to be seen.
Remember: star defensive end Myles Garrett said he does not want to be part of a rebuild, so that may certainly influence the Browns' decision-making process heading into the offseason.