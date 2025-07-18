NFL Analyst Picks Out Surprising X-Factor for Cleveland Browns in 2025
The most important positions on a football team are typically the quarterback, left tackle, and edge rusher.
It is important to remember that the game has three aspects. For the Cleveland Browns, the third one might be brought into play frequently and this brings attention to an unexpected x-factor.
NFL analyst Lance Reisland pegged Browns punter Corey Bojorquez as an important part of the team heading into the 2025 season.
"“Browns have to win special teams every week and Corey Bojorquez will be a big part of that. It will be difficult to consistently drive the football 80+ yards against this Cleveland defense,” Reisland wrote on social media.
Usually, if your punter is your most important player, that does not lead to good things. Reisland highlihts that it would behoove Cleveland to pin opponents back deep and make them drive the field against a strong defense, which includes Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward.
Bojorquez led the NFL in punts (89) and total punt yards (4,387) last season. This includes and NFL-best 84-yard punt against the Las Vegas Raiders. He averaged 49.3 yards per kick and netted 41.1 yards.
Cleveland is currently in the midst of many position battles. None more important than quarterback where there are still four options in the mix to start the season.
Bojorquez has been excellent for the Browns in his three years in Cleveland. With many question marks surrounding the offense, the leg of Bojorquez might be one of the team's best weapons.