The Most Underrated Move the Cleveland Browns Made in Free Agency So Far

We’re on day four of the 2026 NFL free agency frenzy, and the Cleveland Browns already have a strong candidate for their most underrated signing of the year.

Actually, in this case, it’s a re-signing.

The Browns made the smart move, locking up unrestricted free agent Corey Bojorquez for a deal being reported as a one-year contract worth $2 million.

While much of the attention has been directed towards the trade for tackle Tytus Howard and the signings of guards Zion Johnson and Elgton Jenkins, as well as linebacker Quincy Williams, Bojorquez’ deal now stands as the most underrated signing by the Browns in the offseason, even if the team shouldn't be done yet.

Why Corey Bojorquez’ Re-Signing Is the Most Underrated Move of the Browns Offseason So Far

First of all, the money that’s being committed is less than half what the top paid punters make in this league on an annual basis. That, in itself, makes it a good deal for a very good punter.

Bojorquez will not be the sexiest name out there in free agency, not by a longshot, but consider the load that the 29-year old has had to cary in Cleveland. He’s led the league for two straight seasons in punts and punting yards.

While there’s an obvious correlation between both stats, the fact that the Brown’s offense has been so inefficient has kept Bojorquez extremely busy. Yet, he has missed just one game due to injury -- in 2023 -- in the last seven seasons, going back to his days with the Bills.

Since arriving in Cleveland for the 2022 season, Bojorquez has three seasons of at least 87 punts, which is a monster number for a campaign. And, until last year, when his average dipped significantly to just 45.8, he had recorded averages of 48.5, 49.4 and 49.3 yards per punt.

Likewise, Bojorquez had never suffered any blocked punts until last year (two) when former special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone’s units were an absolute disaster. His net yards per punt also fell below the 40-yard barrier last season for the first time in six years.

Nonetheless, these production woes were part of the reason that Cleveland could afford to retain Bojorquez under such a manageable number, and a ton of problems on special teams should get corrected under new coordinator Byron Storer, especially when it comes to blocking.

Even after going through so much wear and tear the last few years in Cleveland, the eight-year veteran is still very young for the position, and better blocking will almost certainly lead to longer punts and longer hang times, giving Bojorquez the ability to really step into each punt.

Most people might be prone to dismiss this re-signing, because people rarely notice punters, unless they’re failing miserably, which isn’t Bojorquez’ case.

In fact, Bojorquez -- a team captain for the 2025 season -- has all the tools to become a Pro Bowler at his position, and some help on offense bringing down his number of punts across a season would surely help. At just 2 million for 2026, that’s a pretty good deal considering the numbers being thrown around on other positions.