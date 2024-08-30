NFL Analyst Reveals Bleak Future For This Cleveland Browns Playmaker
When the Cleveland Browns trimmed their roster down to 53 players earlier in the week, they initially retained only two active running backs: Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr.
They surprisingly cut D'Onta Foreman while Nick Chubb and Nyheim Hines were both ruled out for the first four games of the season.
The Browns ultimately brought Foreman back, but with Chubb and Hines both on the mend, the question remains: will Cleveland keep five halfbacks once everyone gets healthy?
As a result of the incoming glut in the Browns' backfield, Britt Gerken of Dawg Pound Daily feels that Strong will ultimately lose his job at some point this season.
Strong had a very limited role in Cleveland last year, rushing for 291 yards and a touchdown while averaging 4.6 yards per carry. Remember: that was with Chubb sidelined and without Foreman and Hines on the roster.
Based on how little the Browns used Strong in 2023, it seems hard to imagine they are going to utilize him all that much this year once Chubb and Hines get back on the field.
Of course, Strong will have a chance to prove himself early on, as he will likely be the third running back on Cleveland's depth chart behind Ford and Foreman (unless he actually ends up ahead of Foreman for the time being).
Maybe the 25-year-old will have a strong showing and demonstrate to the Browns that he belongs. But if not, he could very well find himself on the unemployment line midway through the 2024 campaign.