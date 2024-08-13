NFL Analyst Reveals Major Concerns For Cleveland Browns In 2024
The Cleveland Browns won 11 games and made the playoffs last season in spite of incredible adversity, so you would think that they should be a playoff team yet again in 2024, right?
Well, not everyone feels that way.
During a recent episode of ESPN's First Take, NFL analyst Joe Fortenbaugh outlined his reasons why Cleveland may have a difficult time making it back to the postseason in 2024.
"I'm looking at the schedule and the way things set up," Fortenbaugh said.
Fortenbaugh went on to cite the injuries along the Browns' offensive line, Nick Chubb's uncertain status and that Cleveland actually ranked last in the NFL in road scoring defense last year.
Of course, then there is the major question mark that is Deshaun Watson, who has played a grand total of 12 games the last three seasons and has amassed just 14 passing touchdowns while throwing 11 interceptions in his first two years with the Browns.
All of Fortenbaugh's points are valid. Both of Cleveland's starting offensive tackles from Week 1 last year—Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills—are nursing injuries. Chubb is recovering from a devastating knee injury and may not be ready early on in 2024.
Then there is the strange case of the Browns' defense, which, in spite of ranking No. 1 in yards allowed last season, was definitely mortal on the road (as evidenced by the fact that Cleveland surrendered 45 points to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs).
That being said, the Browns had many of these same issues in 2023 and still overcame them. Remember: Conklin was knocked out for the season in Week 1 last year, and Chubb suffered his injury in Week 2. Watson played in just six games. Meanwhile, Cleveland went 11-6 in the rugged AFC North division.
So, are there concerns for the Browns going into 2024? Sure, but Cleveland should be talented enough to navigate its way past them.