NFL Exec Drops Cautionary Take on Browns' Myles Garrett
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has requested a trade, meaning that one heck of a sweepstakes will commence for the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.
But should teams be cautious in their approach to potentially trading for Garrett?
One NFL executive seems to think so, telling Jeff Howe of The Athletic that there is one reason to be a bit wary of Garrett: his age.
“The only sticking point (is the age),” the executive said. “Are you trading (multiple first-rounders) for a Defensive Player of the Year-type player close to hitting 30? It’s debatable, but Myles is so damn good.”
Obviously, the exec qualified his statement by saying how good of a player Garrett is, but there is no question that his age is absolutely something to consider.
That goes for the Browns, as well, who may actually be better off trading the former No. 1 overall pick now before be begins to decline.
Garrett certainly showed no signs of a downturn in 2024, as he played in every game and racked up 47 tackles, 14 sacks and three forced fumbles en route to his sixth Pro Bowl appearance and fourth First-Team All-Pro selection.
The Texas A&M product was drafted by Cleveland in 2017 and didn't take too long to establish himself as one of the league's premier defensive players, rattling off 44 tackles and 13.5 sacks as soon as his sophomore campaign.
Garrett has posted seven straight double-digit sack seasons, topping out at 16 sacks in both 2021 and 2022.
We'll see what the Browns can secure in a Garrett trade this offseason.