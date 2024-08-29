NFL Insider Drops Major Info on Browns, Brandon Aiyuk Trade Situation
The Cleveland Browns made a massive trade offer to the San Francisco 49ers earlier this offseason for star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. While the deal didn't get done and rumors died off, they're starting to come back to life.
After the team restructured quarterback Deshaun Waton's contract to clear massive amounts of cap space, the buzz is back that the Browns could be in the mix for Aiyuk once again.
On the Pat McAfee Show, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter spoke out on the situation and provided major information about Cleveland and Aiyuk.
"The hold up with Cleveland all along has been Brandon Aiyuk's willingness to accept a trade to the Browns. The contract would've been done there if he wanted to go. The compensation would've been done there if he wanted to go."
Once again, it all comes back to the fact that Aiyuk didn't want to be traded to the Browns at that point in time.
Could that have changed? Absolutely. There's a chance that Aiyuk could reconsider his options and realize that the contract he wants will come in Cleveland and that the team could be a potential contender if they acquire him.
Aiyuk would be a very big pickup for the Browns. He caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns last season with the 49ers.
With Cleveland, he would be the immediate No. 1 wide receiver for years to come. He would give the team another big piece to build around offensively moving forward.
It will be interesting to see if the Browns truly are back in the mix. Aiyuk would be a good fit in Cleveland and the team would get a lot better.
No one knows what will end up happening, but this is a situation to monitor very closely in the coming hours and days.