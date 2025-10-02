Stephen A. Smith gives explosive take about Shedeur Sanders' spot on Browns depth chart
The Cleveland Browns stole the NFL headlines again on Wednesday when they officially benched veteran quarterback Joe Flacco in favor of Dillon Gabriel.
Cleveland’s offense has been laughable throughout the first four weeks of the season, and the Browns will look to their third-round rookie quarterback to provide a bit of a spark offensively.
But sports personality Stephen A. Smith took exception with a small detail in the decision to shuffle the quarterback depth chart, particularly as it pertains to Shedeur Sanders, who will remain the third-string emergency quarterback.
“Why you got Joe Flacco at QB2 when you know it should be Shedeur Sanders?” Smith said on his show. “This is the stuff that makes you think for a second and say you know what? Politics.”
Smith noted that the decision to start Gabriel is sound, as he turns 25 years old in December and has a plethora of starting experience under his belt with various college football programs. However, the explosive broadcaster thinks that politics stand between Sanders actually starting games for the Browns this season.
“Why are we acting like Shedeur Sanders doesn’t deserve to be QB2? Why are we acting like we aren’t going to be seeing this brother before the season is over?” Smith asked. “Unless Dillon Gabriel goes out there and plays lights out, you know the Cleveland Browns are going to insert Shedeur Sanders at some point.”
Smith went on to predict that Sanders could potentially see the field sooner than some fans might think.
Browns legend Hanford Dixon echoed these sentiments on The Top Dawgs Show via the BIGPLAY Sports Network this week.
“If Dillion is not doing it, he’s not cutting it, not getting it done. You gotta see what Shedeur can do,” Dixon said.
Sanders exploded onto the scene with the Browns after one of the most dramatic NFL Draft slides ever. He threw two sizzling touchdown passes in Cleveland’s preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers – a game that Gabriel could not start due to injury.
After that, Sanders was sidelined in Cleveland’s second preseason game due to an injury of his own. And then, the bottom of the bag let loose against the Los Angeles Rams where Sanders looked hopeless and was sacked five times, proving there was still some development needed.
If things go south with Gabriel on Sunday, Flacco is Cleveland’s next man up. But the intrigue surrounding Sanders playing meaningful snaps with the Browns will remain present until fans get an actual look into what he can do.