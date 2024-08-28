NFL Insider Fires Back at Cleveland Browns Trading Jameis Winston Rumor
Rumors began speculating yesterday that the Cleveland Browns could consider trading backup quarterback Jameis Winston.
That report came as a bit of a shock. It has been widely expected that the Browns would head into the season with Deshaun Watson as the clear-cut starter, Winston as the clear-cut primary backup, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson as the No. 3 quarterback.
Of course, that setup would leave Tyler Huntley as the odd man out and as a potential trade or cut candidate.
Despite the report and rumors swirling about Winston being available, one NFL insider has fired back strongly against that notion.
Jordan Schultz took to X and boldly stated that Winston won't be going anywhere. He also noted that Cleveland is expected to make a quarterback move today, but that it won't include Winston.
This tracks much closer to what the widespread expectations have been throughout the offseason, training camp, and preseason.
With all of the injury issues that Watson has had since being traded ot the Browns, having a quality backup is a must. Winston offers them a legitimate starting option who could step in if called upon and keep the team competitive.
Cleveland seems likely to either trade or release Huntley in the near future. Thompson-Robinson has reportedly been told that he has made the roster.
All of that being said, the quarterback competition has been a wild ride. It sounds like the three that are being kept are in place in Watson, Winston, and Thompson-Robinson.
Despite all of the rumors that threw the fans into a frenzy, Winston will not be going anywhere according to Schultz.
Now, we'll just have to wait and see what the quarterback move that Schultz is suggesting could happen today will end up being.