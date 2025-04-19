Browns Digest

NFL Insider Reveals Major News About Browns, Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns may have interest in making a bold move to acquire Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders

Spencer German

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) passes the ball at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images
Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) passes the ball at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images
Just days before the NFL Draft commences from Green Bay on Thursday night, rumors continue to swirl about the Cleveland Browns' pursuit of a rookie quarterback.

The latest one comes from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, who suggested on the network late in the week that a bold move may be in play for the franchise to acquire their QB of the future in the form of a trade back into the first round for Colorado's Shedeur Sanders.

"I know the Browns do have love for Shedeur Sanders, probably not at No. 2 overall at this point, but they like his sort of computer-mind processing ability at the line of scrimmage. I'll say Browns for fun's sake. Browns or Giants move up to get him," Fowler explained during a hit on SportsCenter.

Cleveland has been linked to Deion Sanders' son throughout much of the pre-draft process. There's been a general understanding, however, that he wouldn't be the team's pick at No. 2 overall.

As Fowler pointed out, if Sanders slips past the Giants with the No. 3 pick, the slide could continue much deeper into the first round and potentially into striking distance for a team like Cleveland to trade up and get him if they really do "love" him.

Interestingly, Fowler also mentioned the Browns biggest rival could deter those plans when they're on the clock with pick the 21st pick.

"The Steelers could be an option," added Fowler. "So, if he falls out of the top three, well not falls but if he doesn't go in the top three right now I don't see a natural home," Fowler said on Sportscenter. "It seems like the Saints could go quarterback, but they might not do it at No. 9. They could go cornerback or offensive line, defensive line. So where does that leave if? If I had to predict I would say somebody trades up to get him. If he kind of slides into the teens or later in the first round."

