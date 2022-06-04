NFL Investigation has Concluded on Deshaun Watson, Suspension Decision Before Long

The NFL has finished up their investigation into the 24 lawsuits that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson faces. A decision on a potential suspension is expected soon.

Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns will soon know if the quarterback will be suspended during the upcoming season. Not only will they know if he will be, but the duration will also be made known as well.

“From the very beginning, we’ve shared everything with the NFL, we’ve shared everything with law enforcement, both the police and the District Attorney’s office,” said Rusty Hardin, attorney of Watson. “They’ve had everything from the beginning.”

The league will have an independent arbitrator decide on a suspension or not. Under new rules, the commissioner and NFL no longer decide punishment. Whatever the arbitrator rules the league can not change.

“They have intensely investigated,” said Hardin. “But here is what nobody has done, nobody has cross-examined the accusers in these cases. They have interviewed both sides of it, but they haven’t been cross-examining them.”

The league’s investigation included Watson being questioned by four sexual assault prosecutors and the two sides met multiple times.

When it comes to the suspension, it’s not really possible to know what could be handed down. Within the new rules, the league hasn’t had to deal with a case like this. The decision could come anytime between days to weeks.

