Browns' Asking Price for Star Pass Rusher Revealed
Over the last few weeks, Cleveland Browns star pass rusher Za'Darius Smith is a name that has come up quite often in trade rumors. He's been argubaly the team's best edge rusher through the first eight weeks of the season, but he doesn't necessarily fit the long-term picture.
At 32 years old, he's simply not getting any younger. Moving on from him now and getting some draft capital would be a smart business decision.
So far during the 2024 season, Smith has racked up 22 tackles and five sacks. He has been very lethal off of the edge and would be a very intriguing target for any contender that needs help in that area.
That being said, what would the Browns be asking for in return should they trade Smith?
Now, we have an answer to that question.
ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler has reported that Cleveland is looking for a "good" day three pick for Smith. That makes it sound like a fourth-round pick would get a deal done.
Only having to give up a third-round pick for a legitimate threat like Smith would be a steal for a contender. He's well worth that price tag.
It will be interesting to see what kind of market emerges for Smith. One team that has been heavily linked as a potential trade destination is the Detroit Lions. After they lost Aidan Hutchinson due to a broken leg, they immediately became a team that could use another pass rusher.
More than likely, there are other teams around the NFL that would be interested in a talent like Smith as well.
All of that being said, the Browns are going to be a team to monitor very closely. They have quite a few players who could be top-notch trade candidates. Smith happens to be one of them.
Don't be surprised if Cleveland ends up making a move or two before the trade deadline on Tuesday. Smith seems to be the most likely to end up being moved at this point in time.