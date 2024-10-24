NFL Scout Believes Browns Should Target One Specific QB
The Cleveland Browns appear likely to be headed towards a very high draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Currently, the team is 1-6 and they have traded star wide receiver Amari Cooper and lost starting quarterback Deshaun Watson for the rest of the season due to a torn Achilles.
With that being said, they will also be heading into the offseason with a major question that needs to be answered.
Do the Browns use their first-round pick on a quarterback to be the future of their franchise? Should they bring in a new option even though Watson is under contract for two more years?
Honstly, the answer to that question is that they should strongly consider it. Depending on who is available, they should be very open to the idea of a quarterback.
Keeping that in mind, one NFL scout, who works for an AFC franchise, spoke to me about who Cleveland should consider at the quarterback position in the 2025 NFL Draft if they opt to pursue a new signal caller.
"I don't think either Quinn Ewers or Cam Ward would be a smart pick. The honest truth is that both of those should be very good NFL quarterbacks, but they don't have the kind of superstar potential that the Browns should look for if they choose to use that pick on a quarterback."
Instead, the scout revealed who he thinks the Browns should target.
"Shedeur Sanders is the guy that I would circle for Cleveland. He would bring a good kind of cockiness to a team that badly needs some life. There are concerns about his attitude, but I think that same attitude is exactly what the Browns need. He also possesses the kind of superstar potential that very rarely comes around. That's who I would pursue if I'm the Browns."
Sanders has been a name that has been connected to Cleveland as a potential option. He has put together another good season so far this year with the Colorado Buffaloes.
So far in seven games, Sanders has completed 72.2 percent of his pass attempts for 2,268 yards, 19 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He has also scored two touchdowns on the ground.
If the Browns are going to invest in another quarterback, they can't afford to miss. The concerns about Sanders have nothing to do with his game. He has room to mature off the field, but his on the field ability is without a doubt filled with superstar potential.
All of that being said, Sanders absolutely does make sense for Cleveland. They could opt to target a different position with what is expected to end up being a top-five pick, but if they go quarterback Sanders would be the right guy to take at this point in time.