NFL Scout Makes Bold Statement About Browns RB Nick Chubb
The Cleveland Browns are still stinging from their Week 1 blowout loss. At this point in time, there are major questions about whether or not the team can rebound and get back on track.
Deshaun Watson was bad once again. Since the game, more off-the-field news has come out about him and thrown his future into question with the team. The offense as a whole didn't look good.
On the ground, the Browns were unable to get things going. Jerome Ford did score a touchdown, but he has far from being an impact player. It's clear that Cleveland is missing superstar running back Nick Chubb.
As all fans know, there has been no concrete timetable given for Chubb to return to the field. He is still recovering from last year's gruesome knee injury. The Browns are hoping for a return at some point during the middle part of the year, preferably towards the Week 7 range, but that may or may not happen.
Recently, I spoke to an AFC NFL scout about Chubb and Cleveland. He believes that Chubb's return and how he plays after his return will dictate the outcome of the Browns' season. If Chubb returns strong, he believes that they could compete for a spot in the playoffs.
"I think the Browns can still be a playoff team, but it will depend on what they get from [Nick] Chubb. They need him to get back on the field by Week 9. If he can do that, he will have an opportunity to get up to speed for the stretch run of the regular season."
He continued on, revealing how Chubb will be able to impact the offense and help turn it around.
"Unfortunately, I'm not sure the Cleveland offense is going to get much better. They can certainly make some changes and get more production, but I don't see that unit being very dangerous without Chubb in the backfield. However, they can stay afloat due to their defense. If the defense can keep them hanging around in the playoff race until Chubb returns, they'll have a shot."
Honestly, that makes perfect sense. If Chubb were able to make a strong return and make a big impact, the offense could be good enough to make a late-season run.
Chubb's presence alone would open up the passing game more. Watson may not end up being a dangerous option himself, but he would have more opportunity to make some plays.
Hopefully, the Browns will get Chubb back by the time listed by the scout. A Week 9 return would be ideal. Then, it will be up to Chubb and his ability to pick up where he left off.
Expect to hear more updates about the star running back in the near future. He's working hard to get back on the field, but at this point it's entirely unclear when to expect him back and what to expect when he does come back.