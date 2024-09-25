NFL Scout Reveals Quick Fix Browns Must Make With Deshaun Watson
The Cleveland Browns are still stinging from their Week 3 loss to the New York Giants. It was a massive blown opportunity and it showed many more flaws with the Browns.
Clearly, the offensive line was horrible. All game long, Watson was either on his back or running for his life. He was forced to rush throws, but he also missed on quite a few.
Speaking of Watson, the misses have become very noticeable. He has not looked sharp at all to begin the year. With the line as bad as it is, the blame can't fall solely on him, but he hasn't been good.
At this point in the year, Cleveland has to find answers. If they continue playing the way they have through the first three weeks, the Browns are going to be in for a bad season.
All of that being said, there is one potential fix that Cleveland could and should focus on to help Watson.
One AFC NFL scout revealed a potential "quick fix" for Watson that the Browns should try.
"I think there’s one easy fix. Get the ball out quick. They need to utilize the speed of (Jerry) Jeudy and the physical ability of (Amari) Cooper. Run short routes and have Watson get the ball out as fast as possible," the scout told me.
"With the line issues they’re having, they can’t afford to have him hold onto the football. Outside of that, unless the line gets healthy and improves, with the scheme they’re running, they’re in for a long year.”
Through the first three weeks of the year, Watson has completed 57.8 percent of his pass attempts for 551 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He has also picked up 85 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
His numbers haven't been horrible, but they're not winning numbers.
Getting the ball out quicker would be a wise move. The line has been unable to give Watson any amount of time. Quicker routes and letting receivers make plays could work.
Next up for the Browns will be a road game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Hopefully, the offense makes some changes and running shorter routes to get passes out faster would be a good change to see.